Gaskin rushed nine times for 40 yards and caught all four of his targets for 26 more in Sunday's 21-11 loss to New England.

Gaskin surprisingly led Miami in both carries and yards on the ground, with Jordan Howard rushing eight times for seven yards and Matt Breida rushing five times for 22 yards. The 2019 seventh-rounder also tied for the team lead in catches. Howard's struggles have opened the door for Gaskin to take over as the team's lead back, and Gaskin will have a chance to solidify that role in Week 2 against the Bills.