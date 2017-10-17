Dolphins' Nate Allen: Settles lawsuit
Allen has settled a wrongful arrest lawsuit with the City of Fort Myers, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
The arrest happened in 2015 before Allen signed with the Raiders. Allen remains the starting safety for Miami and has 17 tackles this season but could be relegated to a backup role when T.J. McDonald returns from suspension on Nov. 13.
