Dolphins' Nate Allen: Placed on IR
Allen was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Allen suffered a calf injury against the Ravens on Thursday and did not return, but it ends up the issue is a fairly serious one. Allen will likely now be done for the remainder of the season as a result.
