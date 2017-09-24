Dolphins' Nate Allen: Suffers hamstring injury
Allen (hamstring) left Sunday's game against the Jets and is questionable to return, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Allen was Miami's starter in both its games this season, posting five tackles (three solo). He's unlikely to return to the game with little time left, so his focus will shift to being ready to face the Saints in Week 4.
More News
-
Dolphins' Nate Allen: Starts in Thursday's contest•
-
Dolphins' Nate Allen: Still not practicing•
-
Dolphins' Nate Allen: Nursing groin injury•
-
Dolphins' Nate Allen: Dealing with unspecified injury•
-
Dolphins' Nate Allen: Signs with Dolphins•
-
Raiders' Nate Allen: Ruled out for wild-card playoff game•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...