Dolphins' Nate Allen: Returns to practice
Allen (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Allen left the game versus the Jets early Sunday due to the injury but is on track to play in England against the Saints on Sunday. He is likely to start at safety and try to keep Drew Brees and that prolific passing game in check this week.
