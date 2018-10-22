O'Leary nabbed two of three passes for 23 yards in Miami's 32-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

O'Leary logged a larger snap count than fellow tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), but was outgained by the rookie's 44 receiving yards. As long as A.J. Derby (foot) remains sidelined, expect O'Leary and Gesicki to continue splitting snaps and targets. O'Leary warrants fantasy consideration in deeper leagues heading into Thursday's game against the Texans.