Ahmed (shoulder) wasn't present at the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Ahmed began the week with back-to-back limited practices, so he would be taking a notable step in the wrong direction if he ends up missing Friday's session entirely. The Dolphins' final practice report of the week will be released later Friday and will shed more light on Ahmed's situation heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals.