Ahmed carried the ball three times for four yards during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs He also secured two of three targets for eight yards.

Ahmed saw a similar workload to Jeff Wilson during Sunday's loss in Frankfurt, while both worked behind starter Raheem Mostert. Only Mostert was able to get anything going versus Kansas City's formidable defense, however, and with De'Von Achane (knee) potentially coming off IR for Week 11, after Miami's bye, Ahmed's opportunities could quickly diminish.