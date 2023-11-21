Miami placed Ahmed (foot) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not immediately clear when Ahmed sustained the foot injury, but it's apparently severe enough to keep him off the field for at least the Dolphins' next four games. Until he's ready to come back, Jeff Wilson is likely to see more work between the tackles.
