Ahmed carried the ball three times for six yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over Las Vegas. He also secured all three of his targets for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Ahmed benefited from extra utilization behind Raheem Mostert due to De'Von Achane (knee), who was playing in his first game back from IR, exiting early. It remains to be seen whether Achane will be available for Friday's divisional matchup against the Jets, but if he ends up missing more time, Ahmed will stand to once again handle an increased reserve role. Jeff Wilson would also stand to be made active if Achane isn't available.