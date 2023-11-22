Watch Now:

Ahmed (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ahmed suffered a foot injury this past week and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but it now appears the injury is a season-ending one. With De'Von Achane (knee) banged up, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson could operate as the team's primary options in the backfield Friday versus the Jets.

