Ahmed (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ahmed suffered a foot injury this past week and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but it now appears the injury is a season-ending one. With De'Von Achane (knee) banged up, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson could operate as the team's primary options in the backfield Friday versus the Jets.
