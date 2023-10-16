Ahmed carried the ball six times for 23 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 42-21 win over Carolina.

Ahmed worked behind Raheem Mostert (115 rushing yards and three total TDs) during Sunday's blowout win over the Panthers, though Chris Brooks (ankle) also handled six carries before being forced out during the fourth quarter. It looks probably Jeff Wilson (ribs) will healthy enough to make his season debut Week 8 against Philadelphia, though, and if operating at 100 percent he would stand to work ahead of Ahmed as a complement to Mostert.