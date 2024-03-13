Ahmed (foot) is re-signing with Miami on a one-year contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 25-year-old running back has played in 38 games over four season since catching on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, taking 163 carries for 593 yards (3.6 YPC) and five touchdowns and adding 40 catches for 274 yards and another TD on 57 targets. Ahmed mostly saw playing time in obvious passing situations in 2023 before a foot injury ended his season in November. There hasn't been any update on his recovery or whether he needed surgery. In any case, Ahmed will compete for a depth role this summer.