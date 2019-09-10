Eguavoen recorded four tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

Eguavoen played in his first NFL game, and he worked in a hefty role by playing 68 of 77 snaps (88 percent) and putting pressure on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. This defense was torched in the season opener, and its prospects won't be any better when the Patriots come to town in Week 2.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories