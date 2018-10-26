Dolphins' Ted Larsen: Questionable to return Thursday
Larsen is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Texans with an arm injury.
Larsen exited the game in the third quarter. Wesley Johnson could be called upon to fill in at left guard as long as Larsen is out.
