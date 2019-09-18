Play

The Redskins cut Parham from the practice squad Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Parham ultimately spent less than a week on Washington's practice squad, having been cut to make room for fellow tight end Drew Belcher. The undrafted rookie out of Stetson will look to earn an opportunity elsewhere in the league.

