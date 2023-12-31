Parham (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.
This makes two straight weeks that Parham will sit out as a healthy scratch and his third straight game missed overall. Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett will back up Gerald Everett at tight end.
More News
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Not playing Saturday•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Clear of injury report•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Inactive Thursday•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Remains limited•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Limited to begin short week•