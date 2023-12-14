Parham (shoulder) is questionable heading into Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.

Parham apparently hurt his shoulder in Sunday's loss to Denver, a game in which he played his fewest snaps since Week 4. He logged a limited practice Wednesday, so it's difficult to gauge his chances of suiting up on Thursday Night Football. Starting tight end Gerald Everett (hip) has been cleared to play in the contest, and Easton Stick will serve as the Chargers' starting quarterback with Justin Herbert (finger) out for the season, so Parham's fantasy prospects aren't promising even if he does take the field.