Parham recorded five receptions on six targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Chiefs.

Parham had been inactive for the last three games, initially due to a shoulder injury but then as a healthy scratch. However, he had plenty of opportunity with the Chargers' receiving corps beat up -- both Gerald Everett (knee) and Joshua Palmer (knee) left the game -- and he delivered a career-best yardage performance as a result. He accounted for three catches of more than 15 yards and proved to be one of the team's better offensive threats on the day. Parham is under contract in Los Angeles for the 2024 season, but he has a minimal cap hit, so he will likely have to compete for his roster spot.