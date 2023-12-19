Parham (shoulder) isn't listed on the Chargers' first Week 16 injury report Tuesday.

Parham was listed as limited on all three Week 15 practice reports before being tagged as questionable and then inactive for last Thursday's game at Las Vegas. With his status now cleared up, though, he'll resume working behind L.A.'s top tight end Gerald Everett on Saturday against the Bills. Overall, Parham already has set career highs across the board with his 22-202-4 line on 34 targets through 13 contests this season.