Doug Martin: Heading to IR
Martin (shoulder) was placed on IR by the Raiders on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Coach Jon Gruden said Sunday that Martin had been dealing with a shoulder injury. After rushing for 723 yards in his first year with Oakland in 2018, Martin looked to be the No. 2 back for the Raiders behind Josh Jacobs, but he'll now look for work with another club. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington will now compete for the top backup spot behind Jacobs. Martin will stay on the IR barring an injury settlement with the club.
