The Raiders have released Martin (shoulder) with an injury settlement, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Martin had been on IR with a shoulder issue, but now that he's been let go, he'll be able to try to catch once with another team once he's healthy. How soon that might be remains to be seen, but it's possible Martin will resurface at some point this season, once injuries require teams to seek backfield help.

