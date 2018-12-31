Raiders' Doug Martin: Rumbles for 100 again
Martin toted the rock 21 times for 100 yards in Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
It was a bit surprising to see Martin receive 21 carries in a game that the Raiders trailed big from start to finish. Regardless of coaching logic, the veteran took advantage of the opportunity and cashed in for his second straight 100-yard performance. Martin has quietly put himself back on the fantasy map down the stretch, averaging 67.8 rushing yards per game with four touchdowns over his last five contests. The 29-year-old has certainly made himself some money in the upcoming free agency period with this strong finish, as he will probably latch on with a club in a similar backup role to what he served for the Raiders this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...