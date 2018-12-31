Martin toted the rock 21 times for 100 yards in Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

It was a bit surprising to see Martin receive 21 carries in a game that the Raiders trailed big from start to finish. Regardless of coaching logic, the veteran took advantage of the opportunity and cashed in for his second straight 100-yard performance. Martin has quietly put himself back on the fantasy map down the stretch, averaging 67.8 rushing yards per game with four touchdowns over his last five contests. The 29-year-old has certainly made himself some money in the upcoming free agency period with this strong finish, as he will probably latch on with a club in a similar backup role to what he served for the Raiders this year.

