Martin remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Martin stayed healthy throughout 2018 and re-established himself as a competent NFL player, but his 172-723-4 rushing line (4.2 YPC) and 18-116-0 receiving line don't exactly demand a major contractual commitment. He figures to eventually latch on somewhere, likely needing to earn a roster spot ahead of his age-30 season. Oakland could be an option if Marshawn Lynch retires again, though the team already signed Isaiah Crowell as a backfield option for early downs. There's little-to-no chance of Martin regaining the top form he displayed in 2012 and 2015.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...