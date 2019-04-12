Doug Martin: Not drawing much interest
Martin remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Martin stayed healthy throughout 2018 and re-established himself as a competent NFL player, but his 172-723-4 rushing line (4.2 YPC) and 18-116-0 receiving line don't exactly demand a major contractual commitment. He figures to eventually latch on somewhere, likely needing to earn a roster spot ahead of his age-30 season. Oakland could be an option if Marshawn Lynch retires again, though the team already signed Isaiah Crowell as a backfield option for early downs. There's little-to-no chance of Martin regaining the top form he displayed in 2012 and 2015.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...