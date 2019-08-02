Martin is off to a good start in training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Tafur suggests that over the first week of training camp, Martin was the team's "most impressive runner," but in the same line he noted that first-rounder Josh Jacobs has shown great hands in that span. In any case, Jacobs has plenty of time to open eyes with his running ability and his lofty draft status (he was the 24th overall pick in April) suggests that he's destined to be the Raiders' top back in 2019. That said, Martin, who averaged 4.2 yards on 172 carries with the Raiders last season, profiles as a capable complement, and it's a good sign that he's looked sharp early on in camp. After all, the Raiders seemed ready to move one from Martin once they signed Isaiah Crowell in free agency, but he was subsequently re-signed by the team after Crowell tore his Achilles in OTAs.