Freeney was waived by Seattle on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Freeney signed with Seattle a month ago and has played four games with the team. His release comes as a bit of a surprise as the veteran defensive end tallied 3.0 sacks in his short stint with the Seahawks. His release could lead to some added snaps for Branden Jackson and Dion Jordan. Freeney will be free to sign with any team if he clears waivers.