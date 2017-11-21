Dwight Freeney: Waived by Seahawks
Freeney was waived by Seattle on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Freeney signed with Seattle a month ago and has played four games with the team. His release comes as a bit of a surprise as the veteran defensive end tallied 3.0 sacks in his short stint with the Seahawks. His release could lead to some added snaps for Branden Jackson and Dion Jordan. Freeney will be free to sign with any team if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.