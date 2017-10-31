Seahawks' Dwight Freeney: Logs half-sack in debut
Freeney recorded a half-sack in his debut with the Seahwasks on Sunday.
The half-sack was Freeney's only recorded tackle on the day. The veteran was on the field for just 18 snaps (25.0 percent). That will presumably be the veteran's workload for the near future as eases his way into things with the team.
