Freeney recorded a half-sack in his debut with the Seahwasks on Sunday.

The half-sack was Freeney's only recorded tackle on the day. The veteran was on the field for just 18 snaps (25.0 percent). That will presumably be the veteran's workload for the near future as eases his way into things with the team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories