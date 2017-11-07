Seahawks' Dwight Freeney: Tallies two sacks in loss
Freeney recorded a pair of sacks in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Freeney now has 2.5 sacks in two games since joining the Seahawks, which account for his only tackles thus far. The veteran defensive end played 25 of 63 snaps Sunday, a snap percentage which will likely continue as he is expected to be utilized mostly in passing situations.
