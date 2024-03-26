Life comes at you fast, even in the long game of Dynasty Fantasy Football. There is really no way I thought I would have Will Levis ranked ahead of Justin Fields at any point in their careers. But the last couple of weeks have gone in wildly different directions for the two quarterbacks.

Fields was jettisoned from Chicago, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'll likely begin the 2024 season as a backup to Russell Wilson. While that's not great, Wilson has not been himself the past two seasons and he's signed to a veteran-minimum deal for just one year. Fields is not necessarily stuck in a backup role. What is more concerning is that the Steelers acquired him for a sixth round pick, that could turn into a fourth depending on playing time. This highlights the drastic difference between how Fantasy managers have valued Fields and how the NFL views him. We view Fields as a must-start, top-12 QB in Fantasy, the NFL isn't sure he's a top-32 QB in the league apparently. With that in mind, I've dropped him to QB18, the lowest he's been ranked since the summer of 2022.

The QB18 ranking is two spots behind Levis, who not only looks locked in as the Titans' starter, but has seen upgrades all around him. Brian Callahan was hired as his new head coach. While I wouldn't bet that Callahan is more successful at winning games than Mike Vrabel, I would expect him to bring a more Fantasy-friendly environment for his quarterback. Calvin Ridley should help with that as well, as he joins DeAndre Hopkins in a suddenly formidable wide receiver room. The team also upgraded at center, signing Lloyd Cushenberry. The team also has the seventh and 38th pick in the draft.

While Levis and Fields are certainly moving in opposite directions, I'm more willing to take action on the side of Fields here, particularly if he can be had for a Round 2 rookie pick in a Superflex league. If he ends up as a starter again this season, I would expect he'll once again be a high-upside QB1. As for Levis, consider him a strong hold as a solid QB2 with upside, just not as much as Fields.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: