Dynasty Fantasy Football: Rookie-only Superflex mock draft recap

Last week I happily accepted an invitation to do a Superflex rookie-only mock draft on Twitter and now have results to share. The thing that made this mock different was that we were drafting as if a recent mock draft on CBS Sports was the way the draft actually went. And that's consequential. Jonathan Taylor is easily my favorite running back in this class, but if he falls to Detroit in the third round? Yuck. There's no way I could take him over D'Andre Swift in Kansas City.

The rules for this mock were pretty straight forward. Three rounds, Superflex, PPR with tight end premium scoring (1.5 PPR). I'll post the results along with the Twitter handles of the participants and NFL landing spots for each player drafted below. First, here are my short observations from each round:

Round 1

The first thing that stands out is three quarterbacks in the first four picks. Well, that and Tua Tagovailoa going before Joe Burrow. There wasn't a receiver taken until the eighth pick but then five of the next six (and eight of the next 10) were pass catchers. I suspect Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb will go earlier than this by ADP, but the real strength of this wide receiver class is it's depth.

My Pick: Clyde Edwards-Helaire. I really hated having the 10th pick here and I would have been happier with any of the nine players taken before me. It came down to Edwards-Helaire vs. Justin Jefferson for me, and the tiebreaker is that I feel better about Edwards-Helaire in 2020 than Jefferson.

Favorite Pick: D'Andre Swift. If the Chiefs really take a running back in the first round, that back will likely be my 1.01, even in Superflex.

Round 2

Only one running back went in the second round with wide receivers (eight) and quarterbacks (three) dominating the round. This is the range of quarterback I'm not particularly excited about. In fact, I think Jake Fromm could be as good or better than all of them.

My Pick: Zack Moss. I regretted this pick as soon as Lynn Bowden went off the board. I like Moss better than Bowden, but there's little doubt there would be a much greater chance of Bowden increasing his landing spot in Green Bay than Moss sitting behind Derrick Henry. I do believe Moss would have an excellent chance to be the starter in a good situation in 2021.

Favorite Pick: Justin Jefferson. In Philadelphia, Jefferson could become the No. 1 receiver right out of the gate if he's up to the challenge.

Round 3

We finally saw our first tight end come off the board in Round 3, and that sparked a mini-run with four being selected in the round. Fromm was the only quarterback taken, and there were more running backs (4) taken than receivers (3). This definitely turned into a bit of a "get your guy" round, which is common in the final round of a rookie draft.

My Pick: Harrison Bryant. He was the third tight end taken in this draft, but if he lands in Indianapolis he may just be my favorite. Bryant has the size and maturity to step into a situation like this and start producing as a No. 2 tight end right out of the gate. The Colts average more than 150 targets per year to their tight ends since Frank Reich got there.

Favorite Pick: Jake Fromm. I considered him at the end of the second round. Brady is blocking him in 2020, but I love the idea of Fromm developing under him and Bruce Arians.

And here are the results:

