Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers help Tom Brady with O-linemen and RB, Patriots take Round 3 QB

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati and Burrow are less than a month away from officially uniting. He should be the face of the franchise for quite some time. The objective for the rest of the 2020 NFL Draft is to surround him with talent.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The addition of Kyle Allen signals that Washington might be more comfortable sticking at No. 2 overall and taking Young rather than venturing down the path of Tua Tagovailoa. They form one of the better pass rush units in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st After trading away Darius Slay, cornerback is a need for Detroit despite adding Desmond Trufant. Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown could be in play here as well, but Okudah seems like the safest bet.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Dave Gettleman knows that he will likely have to replace Nate Solder in 2021, so the idea of replacing two offensive tackles in one offseason is off-putting. He takes his chance to secure one of the best now rather than punting and becoming desperate next year.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Miami could take Tua Tagovailoa or Herbert realistically. In this scenario, they select the latter. Herbert is a big-armed quarterback capable of providing a spark to a recently dormant franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Los Angeles sticks to its word and does not add a veteran quarterback. Instead, the Chargers take the rookie from Alabama. Tyrod Taylor saw a similar situation play out a few years ago when Cleveland selected Baker Mayfield.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carolina replaces Luke Kuechly with Simmons. He will be tasked with tracking down the likes of Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady in the NFC South -- a loaded list of household quarterback names.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona felt comfortable locking up left tackle D.J. Humphries but there remains a gap at right tackle. Wills should solidify the right side and protect Kyler Murray for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville added Joe Schobert to a front seven going through a serious transformation. It is unknown whether or not Yannick Ngakoue will return. The addition of Brown will not only soften the blow but also boost interior disruption.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland gets its left tackle of the future. The Browns selected a Thomas who played offensive tackle in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft; that career ended with Hall of Fame credentials. The hope is that a similar fate awaits the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st New York makes sense as a potential trade partner for Trent Williams. The Jets missed out on re-signing Robby Anderson, so wide receiver must be addressed. If the Jets pony up for Williams now, it frees them up to make a splash, Lamb, at No. 11 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas seems content with Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota battling it out at quarterback. Jeudy is a technician with a championship pedigree, which is something that was worth its weight in gold to Mike Mayock a year ago.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd In an ideal world, Lamb or Jeudy would still be on the board, but that is not the case. Ruggs is fast but also runs crisp routes. He gives Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo another weapon down the field.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Tampa Bay runs the risk of missing out on one of the top offensive tackles by standing pat at No. 14 overall. However, it works out for Bruce Arians and Tom Brady here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver acquired Jurrell Casey but has otherwise undergone significant changes at the positions. Kinlaw can be a staple and a part of the long-term plan for the Broncos. His presence will benefit Bradley Chubb and Von Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta signed Dante Fowler Jr., which may not pan out as hoped. In any case, they supply some additional pass rush on the other side by selecting Chaisson in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas lost Byron Jones and needs to find a replacement. Henderson is regarded as the consensus No. 2 cornerback prospect. He offers an ideal frame and big play-making ability.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami needs to focus on adding the best talent available with each selection. It is the quickest way to bridge the gap with other teams. The free agent signings suggest that they are no longer rebuilding and intend to compete now. Murray is an active linebacker capable of covering sideline-to-sideline.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders need to bolster their interior defensive line. Epenesa has the capability to play there alongside Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville does not need a safety immediately but McKinney can transition into that role in the future. For the time being, he makes for an elite nickel similar to Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Jaguars continue to add pieces in order to fill out a modern-day NFL defense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia missed out on Robby Anderson so they must focus their draft assets on the position. Jefferson has great body control and is capable of winning downfield. His ability after the catch ranks highly among his class.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Everson Griffen is gone and suddenly there is a vacancy across from Danielle Hunter. Gross-Matos will not blow anyone away with his athleticism but he is a strong prospect who knows how to win at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th New England selects a wide receiver from Arizona State in the first round for the second consecutive year. Although N'Keal Harry did not produce as expected in Year 1, his potential is vast. The two can usher in Jarrett Stidham and the new look Patriots offense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Queen does not need to go far to join his new team. He is a rangy linebacker who can raise the level of competition while delivering some game-changing plays at the same time.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota has allowed multiple key cornerbacks to leave in free agency. The Vikings must be comfortable with the options available to them through the draft. Fulton needs to improve upon his tackling as well as technique down the field. He is known to get too handsy.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Jones is Miami's response to an offseason that saw them lose not one, but two starting offensive tackles. If they want to keep their rookie quarterback upright, they will need to protect him as he learns to process a quicker game.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Josh Gordon has not worked out. D.K. Metcalf looks like a solid player, but Seattle can really open up that offense with Higgins. Higgins and Metcalf drawing coverage with Tyler Lockett working underneath is pretty potent.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore did well to add Calais Campbell but they need to build out that linebacker unit. There has been some speculation that Matt Judon might still be on the trade block. In any case, they already lost Patrick Onwuasor and need some starter level talent.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Terrell would allow Adoree Jackson to move back into the slot. The Titans would be in a good position moving forward with good depth on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 1st Green Bay lost Jimmy Graham then went all in on Austin Hooper, but could not get a deal done. In the first round, they add a young tight end that can grow and be a part of the organization for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th It is unclear how long Joe Staley will continue playing. San Francisco could follow a similar model as Philadelphia a year ago: bring in a young offensive tackle and allow him to learn from one of the game's best until he is ready to take over. It would provide the 49ers with some much needed salary cap space going forward.