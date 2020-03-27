Seven-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers help Tom Brady with O-linemen and RB, Patriots take Round 3 QB
Projecting every single pick made by all 32 teams across seven rounds
The NFL draft order is complete and the commencement of the event is in less than a month as currently scheduled. It won't take place in Las Vegas as originally intended, but some much needed distraction should be provided to all of us over the course of three days.
In an effort to occupy your attention even further, I made every selection for all 32 teams across seven rounds. Now, before a trade that will shake up the landscape of the entire league takes place, let's kick this off!
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Cincinnati and Burrow are less than a month away from officially uniting. He should be the face of the franchise for quite some time. The objective for the rest of the 2020 NFL Draft is to surround him with talent.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
The addition of Kyle Allen signals that Washington might be more comfortable sticking at No. 2 overall and taking Young rather than venturing down the path of Tua Tagovailoa. They form one of the better pass rush units in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
After trading away Darius Slay, cornerback is a need for Detroit despite adding Desmond Trufant. Isaiah Simmons and Derrick Brown could be in play here as well, but Okudah seems like the safest bet.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Dave Gettleman knows that he will likely have to replace Nate Solder in 2021, so the idea of replacing two offensive tackles in one offseason is off-putting. He takes his chance to secure one of the best now rather than punting and becoming desperate next year.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Miami could take Tua Tagovailoa or Herbert realistically. In this scenario, they select the latter. Herbert is a big-armed quarterback capable of providing a spark to a recently dormant franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Los Angeles sticks to its word and does not add a veteran quarterback. Instead, the Chargers take the rookie from Alabama. Tyrod Taylor saw a similar situation play out a few years ago when Cleveland selected Baker Mayfield.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Carolina replaces Luke Kuechly with Simmons. He will be tasked with tracking down the likes of Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady in the NFC South -- a loaded list of household quarterback names.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Arizona felt comfortable locking up left tackle D.J. Humphries but there remains a gap at right tackle. Wills should solidify the right side and protect Kyler Murray for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Jacksonville added Joe Schobert to a front seven going through a serious transformation. It is unknown whether or not Yannick Ngakoue will return. The addition of Brown will not only soften the blow but also boost interior disruption.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Cleveland gets its left tackle of the future. The Browns selected a Thomas who played offensive tackle in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft; that career ended with Hall of Fame credentials. The hope is that a similar fate awaits the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
New York makes sense as a potential trade partner for Trent Williams. The Jets missed out on re-signing Robby Anderson, so wide receiver must be addressed. If the Jets pony up for Williams now, it frees them up to make a splash, Lamb, at No. 11 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Las Vegas seems content with Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota battling it out at quarterback. Jeudy is a technician with a championship pedigree, which is something that was worth its weight in gold to Mike Mayock a year ago.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
In an ideal world, Lamb or Jeudy would still be on the board, but that is not the case. Ruggs is fast but also runs crisp routes. He gives Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo another weapon down the field.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Tampa Bay runs the risk of missing out on one of the top offensive tackles by standing pat at No. 14 overall. However, it works out for Bruce Arians and Tom Brady here.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Denver acquired Jurrell Casey but has otherwise undergone significant changes at the positions. Kinlaw can be a staple and a part of the long-term plan for the Broncos. His presence will benefit Bradley Chubb and Von Miller.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Atlanta signed Dante Fowler Jr., which may not pan out as hoped. In any case, they supply some additional pass rush on the other side by selecting Chaisson in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Dallas lost Byron Jones and needs to find a replacement. Henderson is regarded as the consensus No. 2 cornerback prospect. He offers an ideal frame and big play-making ability.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Miami needs to focus on adding the best talent available with each selection. It is the quickest way to bridge the gap with other teams. The free agent signings suggest that they are no longer rebuilding and intend to compete now. Murray is an active linebacker capable of covering sideline-to-sideline.
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Raiders need to bolster their interior defensive line. Epenesa has the capability to play there alongside Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Jacksonville does not need a safety immediately but McKinney can transition into that role in the future. For the time being, he makes for an elite nickel similar to Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Jaguars continue to add pieces in order to fill out a modern-day NFL defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Philadelphia missed out on Robby Anderson so they must focus their draft assets on the position. Jefferson has great body control and is capable of winning downfield. His ability after the catch ranks highly among his class.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Everson Griffen is gone and suddenly there is a vacancy across from Danielle Hunter. Gross-Matos will not blow anyone away with his athleticism but he is a strong prospect who knows how to win at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
New England selects a wide receiver from Arizona State in the first round for the second consecutive year. Although N'Keal Harry did not produce as expected in Year 1, his potential is vast. The two can usher in Jarrett Stidham and the new look Patriots offense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen does not need to go far to join his new team. He is a rangy linebacker who can raise the level of competition while delivering some game-changing plays at the same time.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Minnesota has allowed multiple key cornerbacks to leave in free agency. The Vikings must be comfortable with the options available to them through the draft. Fulton needs to improve upon his tackling as well as technique down the field. He is known to get too handsy.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones is Miami's response to an offseason that saw them lose not one, but two starting offensive tackles. If they want to keep their rookie quarterback upright, they will need to protect him as he learns to process a quicker game.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Josh Gordon has not worked out. D.K. Metcalf looks like a solid player, but Seattle can really open up that offense with Higgins. Higgins and Metcalf drawing coverage with Tyler Lockett working underneath is pretty potent.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baltimore did well to add Calais Campbell but they need to build out that linebacker unit. There has been some speculation that Matt Judon might still be on the trade block. In any case, they already lost Patrick Onwuasor and need some starter level talent.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell would allow Adoree Jackson to move back into the slot. The Titans would be in a good position moving forward with good depth on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Green Bay lost Jimmy Graham then went all in on Austin Hooper, but could not get a deal done. In the first round, they add a young tight end that can grow and be a part of the organization for a long time.
Round 1 - Pick 31
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
It is unclear how long Joe Staley will continue playing. San Francisco could follow a similar model as Philadelphia a year ago: bring in a young offensive tackle and allow him to learn from one of the game's best until he is ready to take over. It would provide the 49ers with some much needed salary cap space going forward.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Kansas City does not spend on running backs, right? Winning the Super Bowl is like getting a big raise at work, you feel the need to splurge and buy something that you may not traditionally purchase.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Ruiz offers some flexibility to play guard or center. Cincinnati has gone through its interior offensive linemen like toilet paper recently. It is time to get some long-term solutions in the building.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Indianapolis punted on its wide receiver need when they traded out of the first round. Mims can provide some height and downfield ability, which should create more opportunity for T.Y. Hilton.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Detroit has not done much right over the past few years, but landing Okudah and Gallimore to start the draft is a home run.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
New York drafted DeAndre Baker and signed James Bradberry so it may opt for another position here. However, Baker's rookie play was a little discouraging.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Los Angeles traded away Russell Okung. After signing Bryan Bulaga, trading for Trai Turner and drafting Tua Tagovailoa, adding a left tackle seems like the most logical next step.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Matt Rhule loves athletic traits and Delpit has plenty to develop. No Eric Reid, no problem in Carolina.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
It might come as a surprise to see Edwards-Helaire this early but, after watching him again for the running backs traits series, there is nothing not to like. He does everything well and is the kind of player that you want in your locker room.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault is limping through the pre-draft process but there are still quality athletic traits. Houston needs some new blood at wide receiver after trading DeAndre Hopkins.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Cleveland needs to add some competition at defensive tackle. Larry Ogunjobi, Andrew Billings and Sheldon Richardson are a talented trio but there are no sure-fire producers.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Jacksonville publicly committed to Gardner Minshew when it traded Nick Foles, but it might be a bit misguided. Love offers the franchise so much more potential as the starting quarterback.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Chicago adds some length at the cornerback position in the absence of Prince Amukamara.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Indianapolis can have its cake and eat it too. Philip Rivers was signed to a one-year deal, which would be perfect to bring along another young quarterback.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Denver commits to its interior offensive line with the addition of Cushenberry. The objective is to protect Drew Lock.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Igbinoghene has elite athletic traits. Atlanta could use some help in the secondary after releasing Desmond Trufant.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
New York has been looking to add a pass rush for quite some time. Okwara has an ideal frame and upside.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Pittsburgh lands one of my personal favorites. He played right tackle last season, but his upside as an interior player is exciting.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Netane Muti OL
Fresno State • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Muti is a stud when healthy. His medical history is a bit scary, but he is the best interior offensive line prospect in this class when available.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Dallas added HaHa Clinton-Dix, who went from rising star to journeyman veteran in no time. Winfield has NFL genes and has been the talk of the league since the NFL combine.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Lewis offers Philadelphia length on the edge. He has all of the tools to be dominant, but still has to show that he can put it all together.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
For the longest time, I mocked Weaver to the Bills in the first round because I felt he was the ideal replacement for Jerry Hughes. I still believe that but a round later.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Dobbins is stout and springy similar to Mark Ingram. Baltimore's core of talent is young and Dobbins would fit right into what it hopes to do on offense.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Miami addressed the left side with Josh Jones in the first round. In the second round, the Dolphins add a right tackle -- Wilson.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Houston keeps taking a chance on these former first round picks but it has not paid off. The addition of Gladney could go a long way in solving the team's cornerback issue.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Michael Pittman Jr. would be a great compliment to Adam Thielen. Mike Zimmer holds good route-runners in high regard. Pittman will show up to work and produce from Day 1. With an NFL pedigree, teams know what they are getting with him.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Seattle needs to add some pass rush in the second round. The hope is that L.J. Collier moves forward in his development, but until Jadeveon Clowney makes his decision, Seattle cannot leave the fate of their season in the hands of that occurrence.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
Biadasz can play guard or center. Baltimore may need both at this stage. He is a boulder on the interior offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang was once projected as a first round pick but an injury has pushed him down a bit. Tennessee gets its potential replacement for Jack Conklin in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
Bowden reminds me a lot of Randall Cobb. He is listed as a quarterback and played the position for Kentucky last year, but that was out of necessity. His best traits translate to running back and wide receiver. Matt LaFleur will pull the potential out of him.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
I think Hall's injury and the lack of availability to do testing during the COVID-19 crisis will impact his stock. Kansas City could be the beneficiary in the second round.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Seattle addresses its offensive line in the second round. Tega Wanogho can play left or right tackle depending on the future of Duane Brown.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Cincinnati has built an expensive but talented defensive line. The Bengals need to add some pieces behind those players. Zuniga can step in and supply some pass rush on the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Washington got rid of Quinton Dunbar and Josh Norman so it is ushering in a new age with Ron Rivera. Dantzler can be a part of that plan.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Taylor is a fantastic player but his carry share and fumbling tendencies are a bit of a concern. If those are removed, he is a first round pick.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
New York continues building its wide receiver room with a little more speed. The work does not stop just because they added CeeDee Lamb.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette can step in and fill the void left by James Bradberry. The former was a bit overshadowed by Jeff Okudah last season.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The former 5-star recruit has high upside. He has shown growth with each year and his future is exciting.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Los Angeles got rid of Travis Benjamin but gain some speed underneath from Hamler, who can also contribute in the return game.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Arizona's offense is really coming along with Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Kenyan Drake, D.J. Humprhies, Jedrick Wills and Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals turn some of their attention to defense, where Harrison awaits them.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Trautman showed that he belongs at a higher level when he performed at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Jacksonville removes a Band-Aid for a long-term solution. A tight end is a young quarterback's best friend.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Cleveland has a pretty good roster right now but there are a few trouble spots that it could upgrade: linebacker and safety. Gay is a really good player.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Florida Atlantic • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Eric Ebron out. Harrison Bryant in. Philip Rivers has targeted Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry a lot through his career.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Tampa Bay adds some pass rush across from Shaq Barrett. In the event that Barrett moves on next offseason, the Buccaneers have a contingency plan.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Henry Ruggs III was gone before Denver came on the clock in the first round. The Broncos add a personal favorite, Duvernay, at wide receiver. He is a really controlled, reliable option underneath Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
The transfer portal worked for Jackson. He went from Rutgers and being a little known lineman to one of the nation's best interior offensive players.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
George Fant is the team's starting right tackle but Peart could take over before long.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Dugger is a versatile piece who could play safety or linebacker.
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Nebraska • Sr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
No, not that Lamar Jackson. This Jackson shadows receivers well.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Dallas has Blake Jarwin but also have Bryant now. Those two will be asked to pick up Jason Witten's leadership now that he is in Las Vegas.
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Hennessy is a technically sound lineman. Denver has a starter now in the absence of Matt Paradis.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Nick Harris OL
Washington • Sr • 6'1" / 302 lbs
Los Angeles was desperate along the interior offensive line a year ago. Harris can start immediately.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Burgess is a physical, rangy safety. He spent a lot of time in the box and made his presence felt.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Pride and Amik Robertson are my favorite slot cornerbacks. They can start for a long time. Buffalo has their replacement for Kevin Johnson, who signed with Cleveland.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
New England may like Jarrett Stidham but they add a player who has proven to be capable of picking up an offense quickly.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Purdue • Sr • 6'4" / 245 lbs
Jared Cook has been great in the short run but Hopkins is a big-time, long pass-catching tight end. New Orleans is surrounding Drew Brees with talent.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 337 lbs
The Josh Kline experiment ended as quickly as it started. Minnesota needs to grow stronger in the trenches.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Houston has lost a lot of their pass rush recently while the rest is aging quickly. Taylor is a really productive player on the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Peoples-Jones is one of the most athletically-gifted wide receivers in this class. Baltimore took a player by the name of Breshad Perriman under the same context so they might be a bit afraid to go down that path again.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
UCLA • Sr • 5'11" / 212 lbs
Kelley has the capability to be an every down back. He does everything well and is said to be a strong locker room presence.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Denver adds some pass rush in the event that Bradley Chubb cannot stay healthy again.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
There has been some trade interest in Chris Jones. While it may not materialize this offseason, there is reason to believe that Jones could eventually move on unless the team signs him to a long-term extension.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Cleveland adds two linebackers to compete with the players signed in free agency as well as the two drafted last year. The Browns are addressing some big needs.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
New England gets another versatile linebacker prospect after losing Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Kareem can supply some pass rush on the edge for the Giants. They sorely need some.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs
New England delves into the tight end pool finally. Okwuegbunam has a lot of potential that was not necessarily brought to the surface in an anemic Mizzou offense.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Seattle likes those Alabama interior defenders so they bring in another to stick next to Jarran Reed. Davis is a strong human being.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Pittsburgh adds some size to its wide receiver room with the addition of Julio Jones lite.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Jefferson is a sound route-runner who creates separation for himself.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 306 lbs
Driscoll has played right tackle for Auburn in recent years. He could go a long way in solving Los Angeles' long-term offensive tackle plans.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Minnesota allowed Mackensie Alexander to walk in free agency. The Vikings land a nickel replacement in the third round.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Baltimore continues to add girth along its interior defensive line.
Round 4 - Pick 1 (107)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Claypool offers size to potentially account for the departure of A.J. Green.
Round 4 - Pick 2 (108)
Bartch brings his odd Gatorade protein concoction to the nation's capital.
Round 4 - Pick 3 (109)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Detroit adds some depth to the interior offensive line. Simpson offers some versatility.
Round 4 - Pick 4 (110)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Edwards has been a productive wide receiver. New York offers another outlet to Daniel Jones.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 5 (111)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Houston adds yet another corner. The Texans hope to come out of the offseason with a respectable unit. They have taken several shots at the position in recent years.
Round 4 - Pick 6 (112)
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Stenberg is a mean-mugging soil toiler. He will churn his feet in the run game and create running lanes for Austin Ekeler.
Round 4 - Pick 7 (113)
Trey Adams OL
Washington • Sr • 6'8" / 318 lbs
Adams has not quite regained the form that he showed a few years ago. He is a high-risk, high-reward caliber player. The Panthers are taking a chance on the positive.
Round 4 - Pick 8 (114)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Damien Lewis makes a positive impression on everyone that he is around. He should gel quickly in that Arizona locker room.
Round 4 - Pick 9 (115)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
It may come as a surprise to see Davis still on the board. Davis could be one of the players impacted most by a lack of traditional medical testing during the COVID-19 crisis.
Round 4 - Pick 10 (116)
Wake Forest • Sr • 5'9" / 191 lbs
Bassey could be a really good slot cornerback in Jacksonville, who desperately needs to add after trading away A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.
Round 4 - Pick 11 (117)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Fromm could eventually take over for Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Round 4 - Pick 12 (118)
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Holmes has a lot of upside and has received a lot of positive buzz in recent months.
Round 4 - Pick 13 (119)
Appalachian State • Jr • 5'10" / 203 lbs
Evans opened eyes with his 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine. He is really solid prospect that could lighten the load for Todd Gurley.
Round 4 - Pick 14 (120)
Tulsa • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Robinson is a late riser because of his potential. The following may worry Jets fans, but he has some similarities to Trumaine Johnson.
Round 4 - Pick 15 (121)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Bredeson is an anchor. He has a stout frame and connects well with his tackle and center.
Round 4 - Pick 16 (122)
Kevin Dotson OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Dotson was a consistent producer for the Ragin' Cajuns. He is a technician in the run game for the Colts.
Round 4 - Pick 17 (123)
Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Dallas continues to add safety help. A weakness could become a strength in one offseason.
Round 4 - Pick 18 (124)
Pittsburgh has been so strong along the offensive line for years, but the unit started to show some cracks in 2019.
Round 4 - Pick 19 (125)
Minnesota • Sr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Johnson is a baller. He just knows how to make plays without blowing anyone away with his athletic ceiling.
Round 4 - Pick 20 (126)
Eno Benjamin RB
Arizona State • Jr • 5'9" / 207 lbs
Benjamin is very explosive and provides in the pass game. He needs to work on his drops and fumbling tendencies.
Round 4 - Pick 21 (127)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Wallace provides some depth in Philadelphia's secondary in the absence of Malcolm Jenkins.
Round 4 - Pick 22 (128)
Vanderbilt • Sr • 5'10" / 214 lbs
Vaughn was boom or bust last season. It felt as though he was taking it to the house or getting stopped in the backfield on every play with no in between.
From New England Patriots
Round 4 - Pick 23 (129)
Round 4 - Pick 24 (130)
Michigan State • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Teddy Bridgewater is gone so Sean Payton takes a chance on a roller coaster of a quarterback from the Big Ten.
Round 4 - Pick 25 (131)
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs
The Arizona defensive tackle group will not strike fear in anyone. Lawrence should compete immediately.
Round 4 - Pick 26 (132)
Iowa • Jr • 5'10" / 207 lbs
Stone is a great player looking for an opportunity. The long-term futures of Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris could be questioned in Minnesota.
Round 4 - Pick 27 (133)
Auburn • Sr • 5'9" / 183 lbs
Davis has speed to burn. He is really quick but also a ball of clay that will need to be continually molded.
Round 4 - Pick 28 (134)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
One of the standouts from the Reese's Senior Bowl finds an ideal landing spot in Baltimore. The Ravens know how to develop front seven players.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 4 - Pick 29 (135)
North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Pittsburgh replaces Javon Hargrave with a player who offers a lot of versatility inside or outside. It is shaping up to be a good draft for the Steelers.
Round 4 - Pick 30 (136)
Dane Jackson CB
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Green Bay adds Jackson to compete alongside Josh Jackson. If nothing else, he should be a good nickel.
From Denver Broncos
Round 4 - Pick 31 (137)
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Jacksonville adds a versatile piece to its offensive line.
Round 4 - Pick 32 (138)
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The Chiefs need to upgrade their interior offensive line. Adeniji is a versatile lineman who could also serve as a swing tackle.
Round 4 - Pick 33 (139)
James Proche WR
SMU • Sr • 5'11" / 201 lbs
Proche is highly productive and could be the slot receiver answer that Tom Brady covets. He would come cheap compared to an Antonio Brown.
Round 4 - Pick 34 (140)
UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs
Davis must continue to develop as a route runner but there is a lot of control to like in his game.
Round 4 - Pick 35 (141)
Oregon State • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Miami needs to continue taking swings at the wide receiver process. Devante Parker finally broke out from under the shadows of Adam Gase but the sample size is small.
Round 4 - Pick 36 (142)
LSU • Soph • 6'2" / 250 lbs
Randy Moss' son falls into the lap of the Redskins, who recently bid farewell to Jordan Reed. Reed had a career marred by concussions.
From Baltimore Ravens
Round 4 - Pick 37 (143)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Wilson is a smart, active player. He can be a leader, both by voice and example, in that Atlanta locker room.
Round 4 - Pick 38 (144)
Danny Pinter OL
Ball State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Pinter has played offensive tackle but is built to make the transition inside. The Ball State product could turn out to be the steal of the draft.
Round 4 - Pick 39 (145)
Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Reed is a smart player who finds his way around the ball. He may not jump off the page as an athlete though.
Round 4 - Pick 40 (146)
Josiah Scott CB
Michigan State • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Philadelphia added Darius Slay and now it adds Josiah Scott, who could be the team's answer in the slot.
Round 5 - Pick 1 (147)
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 242 lbs
The linebacker unit was a strength for Cincinnati for so long but it quickly deteriorated into a weakness. The Bengals are now looking to return to the former narrative.
Round 5 - Pick 2 (148)
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Washington struck gold with a mid round receiver last year so the hope is that it happens for a second consecutive year.
Round 5 - Pick 3 (149)
Kenny Willekes EDGE
Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 264 lbs
Willekes does not have to go far to join his new franchise. Detroit adds a hard working pass rusher.
Round 5 - Pick 4 (150)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
Once regarded as a first round pick, Jones has slid a bit and the Giants are eager to catch him in his fall.
Round 5 - Pick 5 (151)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks could be taken higher than this honestly. I need to go back and watch more of his film but the potential is evident.
Round 5 - Pick 6 (152)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Matt Rhule brings one of his former players to Mecklenburg County.
Round 5 - Pick 7 (153)
Maryland • Soph • 5'8" / 208 lbs
Miami is building a roster around Justin Herbert. McFarland has tremendous burst and his statistics did not always reflect his play.
Round 5 - Pick 8 (154)
Jonathan Garvin EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Garvin does not have to travel far to find employment. Miami uses their many draft choices to add some depth.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 5 - Pick 9 (155)
From Denver Broncos
Round 5 - Pick 10 (156)
NC State • Sr • 6'3" / 297 lbs
Both Super Bowl starting defensive tackles are gone. They are equipped to handle that loss but even moreso with the addition of Murchison.
Round 5 - Pick 11 (157)
Charlie Heck OL
North Carolina • Sr • 6'8" / 311 lbs
After addressing the defense rather than offensive tackle in the first round, Jacksonville gets some much needed tackle help.
Round 5 - Pick 12 (158)
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
The Jets continue adding pieces around Sam Darnold. Breeland is a long and lean but balanced player.
Round 5 - Pick 13 (159)
Hawaii • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Las Vegas adds a late round quarterback rather than moving on from Derek Carr.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 5 - Pick 14 (160)
UCF • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Clarke gives San Francisco some more length in the secondary.
Round 5 - Pick 15 (161)
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
The Buccaneers have a pretty solid group of interior offensive linemen but Williams provides some much needed depth.
Round 5 - Pick 16 (162)
Temple • Jr • 5'11" / 197 lbs
Seattle gets a physical cornerback in the fifth round. There is little question that Hand will make the active roster.
Round 5 - Pick 17 (163)
Devin Asiasi TE
UCLA • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Asiasi was a bit of a surprising early draft declaration but he is a balanced tight end for a franchise that is clearly desperate to solve that position.
Round 5 - Pick 18 (164)
Sean Pollard OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Travis Frederick is gone and Dallas feels as though his replacement may already be on the roster. They bolster the interior offensive line with their first pick of Day 3.
Round 5 - Pick 19 (165)
Florida • Sr • 5'11" / 216 lbs
Jacksonville adds a running back in the event that this is Leonard Fournette's last season with the team.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 5 - Pick 20 (166)
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'0" / 207 lbs
Lipscomb was once regarded as a potential first round pick. The Vanderbilt offense did not successfully throw the ball around much, which certainly hampered his production.
Round 5 - Pick 21 (167)
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 313 lbs
If Buffalo is committed to Cody Ford on the edge, then they need to add some competition inside.
From New England Patriots
Round 5 - Pick 22 (168)
Utah • Sr • 6'0" / 234 lbs
Bernard is a smaller linebacker capable of covering every blade of grass. Philadelphia hopes that he can grab hold of a starter's role.
Round 5 - Pick 23 (169)
Alabama • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Carter has the versatility to play safety or nickel. His versatility is great value for New Orleans in the fifth round.
From Minnesota Vikings
Round 5 - Pick 24 (170)
Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 257 lbs
Baltimore gets a cheaper backup tight end following the trade of Hayden Hurst.
Round 5 - Pick 25 (171)
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'4" / 308 lbs
Herron is a great developmental tackle prospect. Houston has Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil on the edges for now but it never hurts to have a Kendall Lamm caliber backup around.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 5 - Pick 26 (172)
Anfernee Jennings EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 256 lbs
Jennings has limited burst but he offers some upside for Detroit.
Round 5 - Pick 27 (173)
Jake Hanson OL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 303 lbs
Miami signed Ted Karras to a one-year deal but that is clearly not a long-term solution. Hanson could be.
Round 5 - Pick 28 (174)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Tennessee adds a little pass rush potential in the middle of the draft.
Round 5 - Pick 29 (175)
Washington State • Sr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Green Bay takes another chance on a developmental quarterback prospect. Washington State produced Gardner Minshew and that is clearly the hope for Gordon.
Round 5 - Pick 30 (176)
Georgia Southern • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
San Francisco adds a potentially dynamite slot corner to learn from K'Waun Williams.
Round 5 - Pick 31 (177)
Jeff Thomas WR
Miami (FL) • Jr • 5'9" / 170 lbs
Thomas has a lot of speed. Kansas City loves speed and the Miami product could be their next project.
Round 5 - Pick 32 (178)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 285 lbs
Denver returns to the well for a defensive tackle from Ohio State.
Round 5 - Pick 33 (179)
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'3" / 238 lbs
Strnad's combine performance was not awe-inspiring but his tape suggests he is a solid player.
Round 6 - Pick 1 (180)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Cincinnati released Cordy Glenn which officially brought the Jonah Williams era. Williams is going to be a great player. Charles can operate on the other side.
From Washington Redskins
Round 6 - Pick 2 (181)
Arkansas • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
O'Grady has some red flags but his potential is immense. Denver will not have to rely upon him because they already have Noah Fant.
Round 6 - Pick 3 (182)
• Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs
Detroit lost their punter in free agency so the Lions fill the need through the draft.
Round 6 - Pick 4 (183)
Michigan State • Sr • 6'0" / 212 lbs
Stewart is a fiery competitor that creates opportunities for himself.
Round 6 - Pick 5 (184)
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
After parting with Trai Turner, Carolina throws some darts at the interior offensive line board.
Round 6 - Pick 6 (185)
Michigan • Sr • 5'11" / 209 lbs