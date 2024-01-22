One of the things I love about the tiering process, particularly tiering by Dynasty value, is how useful it is for finding trade partners. This is particularly true when the time comes to tear down a contender and rebuild. The large Tier 4 in the tiers below illustrates the point well, especially when it comes to the value of Tyreek Hill.

Hill was the best wide receiver in Fantasy for most of the 2023 season, so the idea of trading him away might seem ridiculous. It's not it he's a part of an older roster, especially if that roster didn't win it all this season with Hill at his best. He'll turn 30 before he plays another down of football. While that age doesn't guarantee a drop in production, it does guarantee a cratering of his Dynasty value if anything goes wrong. Just look at how far Stefon Diggs fell this season.

In Tier 4, you'll find 11 other receivers I see as relatively close to Hill's value in a Dynasty league. That gives you no shortage of partners to target. If you're going to sell him, look for a team close to contending, even better if they made the semifinals in your league this year. That type of team should be willing to shoot for the moon in 2024, even if I would advise they wait until they get in-season to do it.

On the flip side, if you are one of those contenders, but you're looking for a discount on a Hill type, Tier 7 is where I would look. At least a couple of those guys should give you WR1 production in 2024. Of course, a couple of them could completely fall off the age cliff as well. That's the risk of pushing chips all in, and why I would rather be buying in October than now.

Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver tiers: