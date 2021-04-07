This time of year I get a lot of requests for "where will <rookie> fit into the rankings, once you add him?" And the truth is, I don't really know. Yes, I put together my first run at 2021 rookie rankings. I even adjusted the pick values a little in the Dynasty Trade Chart, to reflect my feelings on the class as a whole. But actually putting them into my rankings without a 2021 projection -- or even a 2021 team -- is a bridge too far for me.

To make it up to you, I'm doing a pre-draft tiers update with my expectation of where the rookies will slot in.

But there may be no more difficult position to do this task than wide receiver. Sure, I can make some good guesses on the first round guys. I anticipate Ja'Marr Chase will slide into Tier 2 or Tier 3. Jaylen Waddle is probably a Tier 3 guy, but it wouldn't be that surprising if something went wrong and he fell to Tier 4. And Tier 4 or 5 is where I'd expect to find Devonta Smith, Rondale Moore, and maybe Terrace Marshall. After that (maybe before that) landing spot and draft capital will have an enormous impact on where these guys rank and tier. Probably more than any other position. So instead of guessing any more on wide receiver tiers, here are the three landing spots that could vault a receiver into a higher tier.

1. Green Bay Packers

It seems like we say it every year, but maybe this will be the year the Packers decide to give Rodgers a second wide receiver. To be clear, this would need to be an early selection. I'm talking about someone who could come in and clearly be the better option ahead of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. Someone like Marshall or Rashod Bateman could feast opposite Davante Adams.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit's current top three receivers are Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, and Quintez Cephus. They should be looking for a No. 1 at the very least. If they took Waddle or Chase in Round 1 there would be instant 120-target opportunity. What they desperately need is a short area target for Jared Goff. Someone like Rondale or Elijah Moore could fill that role and then some.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Can we please get Jalen Hurts a No. 1 receiver. Truth be told, with Hurts' rushing ability and both Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz still on the roster, I'm not sure how many targets are actually up for grabs. But any receiver in Round 1 or 2 could leapfrog Jalen Reagor to the top of the depth chart.

Here are the updated wide receiver tiers: