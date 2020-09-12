Scott is expected to see a major uptick in snaps after Miles Sanders (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The last time Scott sat atop Philadelphia's depth chart, the 25-year-old recorded 23 total touches, 138 total yards and three touchdowns in last year's Week 16 win over the Giants. While Scott will at least have Corey Clement and Jason Huntley to split some snaps with this time, it's entirely possible the backup could see a similar workload with Sanders set to miss Sunday's game. Washington's front four could pose some problems for Scott on between-the-tackles runs, but his ability to be a difference maker out of the backfield could make for a trendy play in PPR formats.