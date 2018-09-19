Wentz is expected to be a "full go" in practice this week as well as Sunday against the Colts, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On Monday, coach Doug Pederson cleared Wentz to retake the reigns of the Eagles offense, sending Nick Foles back to a reserve role. Wentz was a limited participant the first two weeks of the season, but put in increasingly impressive workouts during pregame warmups the first two game days. He told Garafolo on Wednesday that it's a "realistic expectation" for him to perform like the MVP candidate he was before suffering a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season. However, it's similarly realistic that there will be an acclimation process with a number of the Eagles' skill-position players expected to be sidelined (or at least hindered) in his first start in a little more than nine months.