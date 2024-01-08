Wentz completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 163 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 56 yards and a rushing touchdown on 17 carries in Sunday's 21-20 win over San Francisco.

Wentz made his first start of the season in Week 18 with starter Matthew Stafford resting for the playoff-bound Rams. The veteran backup generated three touchdowns while leading his team to victory Sunday. Wentz will continue backing up Stafford for as long as Los Angeles' playoff run lasts before becoming an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.