Wentz agreed to a contract with the Rams on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wentz is expected to slide in as a veteran backup to Matthew Stafford, who missed part of the Rams' Week 8 loss to the Cowboys and all of the team's Week 9 loss to the Packers with a thumb injury. The Rams are hoping that Wentz can provide an upgrade to the overall depth of the position group after Brett Rypien completed just 13 of 28 attempts for 172 yards and an interception while starting in place of the injured Stafford in Week 9. The Rams are on bye Week 10, so Wentz will have added time to get up to speed with the playbook in the event Stafford isn't ready to return for a Week 11 tilt against the Seahawks.