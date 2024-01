Wentz will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Matthew Stafford will get a week off for the Rams, who are locked into a wild-card spot in the NFC. Wentz will make his first start since Week 17 of the 2022 season, when he was with Washington. It will be the 93rd start of the 31-year-old quarterback's career, and Wentz owns a 151:66 career TD:INT while having previously played for the Eagles, Colts and Commanders.