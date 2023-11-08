The Rams officially signed Wentz to their active roster Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

After a rollicking Tuesday in which the Rams waived Brett Rypien and cut Dresser Winn from the practice squad, it also was reported that Wentz was in line to sign with the team. It wasn't clear until one day later that Wentz in fact was joining the active roster to back up Matthew Stafford moving forward. Rypien's uninspiring performance this past Sunday at Green Bay may have been the impetus, and Wentz now seems destined to serve as the No. 2 QB after L.A.'s Week 10 bye, considering coach Sean McVay expressed confidence Monday in Stafford's ability to play in the team's next outing Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Seahawks, per Jackson. Such an outcome isn't guaranteed, though, so Wentz isn't far away from his first game action since Week 17 of last season.