Wentz is trending toward a DNP for Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles aren't necessarily treating Wentz with kid gloves, but coach Doug Pederson understandably is wary of putting the franchise quarterback in harm's way after he suffered season-ending injuries each of the past two years, the most recent one a stress fracture in his back in 2018. "The goal would be to get him as much time as we can under center in these four games, and I don't want him to feel there's any kind of pressure, but there is pressure to perform and just play," Pederson said Tuesday. Assuming Wentz yields QB to Nate Sudfeld and the other reserves Thursday, he'll have two more chances to take the field during exhibition season (Aug. 15 in Jacksonville and Aug. 22 against the Ravens) as he prepares for his fourth pro campaign.