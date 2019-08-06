Eagles' Carson Wentz: May not suit up Thursday
Wentz is trending toward a DNP for Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles aren't necessarily treating Wentz with kid gloves, but coach Doug Pederson understandably is wary of putting the franchise quarterback in harm's way after he suffered season-ending injuries each of the past two years, the most recent one a stress fracture in his back in 2018. "The goal would be to get him as much time as we can under center in these four games, and I don't want him to feel there's any kind of pressure, but there is pressure to perform and just play," Pederson said Tuesday. Assuming Wentz yields QB to Nate Sudfeld and the other reserves Thursday, he'll have two more chances to take the field during exhibition season (Aug. 15 in Jacksonville and Aug. 22 against the Ravens) as he prepares for his fourth pro campaign.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Signs four-year extension•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Full go in OTAs•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Receives commitment through 2020•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Still recovering from fracture•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: In consideration for extension•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: No update on timeline•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...