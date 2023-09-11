Goedert failed to record a reception on one target in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots.

Weather limited the Eagles' offensive gameplan to a relatively conservative approach, and that left Goedert lacking targets. While it was certainly a disappointing start to the new season, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that coach Nick Sirianni specifically addressed Goedert's lack of involvement after the game, saying, "We can't go a game without getting Goedert the football." Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will dominate targets in the passing attack, but Goedert should see more of a role in Week 2 against the Vikings.