Slay notched 59 tackles (53 solo), six defended passes and one interception across 15 games in 2020.
Slay was brought in by the Eagles last offseason to operate as a true shutdown cornerback, and for much of the 2020 campaign, he did just that. The 31-year-old is set for a salary of $16 million next year, but the veteran may have shown enough for the Eagles to continue building the secondary around him. Slay held all of Terry McLaurin, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Amari Cooper and JuJu Smith Schuster below 50 yards, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Of course, he did also give up 158 yards to DK Metcalf and 100 yards to Davante Adams, who scored two of the three touchdowns Slay allowed on the year.
