Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Slated to play Sunday
Jackson (abdomen) is expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jackson has missed the last six games due to he abdominal issue and is listed as questionable, but it looks as though he'll make his return after working as a limited practice participant this week. The 32-year-old could still end up facing a limited snap count following the extended layoff, but his presence as a deep threat could still be significant against a stout Chicago defense.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Officially questionable for Week 9•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Optimism about Week 9 availability•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Manages limited practice•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Could return this week•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Expected to practice this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Start Samuels
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9, including how to handle...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.