Jackson (abdomen) is expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson has missed the last six games due to he abdominal issue and is listed as questionable, but it looks as though he'll make his return after working as a limited practice participant this week. The 32-year-old could still end up facing a limited snap count following the extended layoff, but his presence as a deep threat could still be significant against a stout Chicago defense.

