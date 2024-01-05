Smith (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smith has missed three straight practices and is in danger of being inactive for the first time in his NFL career when the Eagles play at New York on Sunday. The game can only impact Philadelphia's playoff seed if the Cowboys lose to Washington, and both NFC games will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
