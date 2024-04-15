Smith agreed to terms Monday to a three-year, $75 million extension with the Eagles, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports

Smith's extension reportedly includes $51 million guaranteed, though the exact terms remain to be disclosed. That keeps the young wideout linked to Philly through the 2028 season, with Zach Bergman of The Athletic reporting that the team is additionally exercising Smith's fifth-year option. He remains in a plus fantasy situation alongside A.J. Brown as one of the go-to passing options for quarterback Jalen Hurts, alongside tight end Dallas Goedert and new running back Saquon Barkley.