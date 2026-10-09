Smith (hamstring) is doing rehab work on a side field at Friday's practice, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It leaves Smith's status in considerable doubt for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but the Eagles will release official injury designations later Friday. With Smith looking likely to miss Week 5, rookie Makai Lemon and Week 4 standout Darius Cooper will once again be in line to handle prominent pass-catching roles. Neither is particularly exciting in a broken Philadelphia offense.