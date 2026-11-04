Smith (hamstring) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Smith has missed four of the last five contests due to a lingering hamstring injury, and until he's able to mix into drills again, he may not be a candidate to be active on game days. The Eagles have a Week 10 bye after Sunday's matchup with the Giants, so the team could be focusing on getting him healthy for Week 11 and beyond. In any case, fellow WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also wasn't seen Wednesday, leaving Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore as the healthy options at the position on the active roster.