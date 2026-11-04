Smith (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Smith's lack of activity to kick off Week 9 prep doesn't come as a surprise, as he wasn't present during the media-access portion of Wednesday's session. He hasn't practiced since his last appearance in a Week 6 loss to the Panthers, when he went for seven catches (on 14 targets) for 75 yards and one touchdown. If he's able to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Giants, Smith will be on the receiving end of passes from QB Joe Milton, who is replacing Tanner McKee as the starter.