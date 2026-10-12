Head coach Nick Sirianni expressed hope Monday that Smith (hamstring) would return for this Sunday's game against the Panthers, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Smith has missed the Eagles' last two games due to a hamstring injury, and the Eagles were also without Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for their 19-17 Week 5 loss to the Jaguars in London. Smith has been limited to side work over the last couple of weeks, but a return to practice during Week 6 prep, even in a limited capacity, would be a positive step in his rehab program. Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon will continue to be the Eagles' top wide receivers in Smith's absence, though Darius Cooper appears to have been the biggest beneficiary of Smith's injury, with Cooper logging a 5-104-3 receiving line (on 10 targets) over his last two games.