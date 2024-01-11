Smith (ankle) practiced in full Thursday.

Smith sprained his right ankle near the end of the Eagles' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals, which didn't allow him to practice during Week 18 prep or play this past Sunday at the Giants. As the Eagles reconvened Thursday, he relayed to Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia that he'll "be there" for Monday's wild-card contest at Tampa Bay and added, "Count me in." Per Shorr-Parks, Smith then was spotted on the practice field without any sort of wrap on his ankle and eventually put together an uncapped session. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown didn't take part in drills due to the knee injury that he suffered in the regular-season finale, so Smith could be in line for more targets if the former is inhibited or sidelined in Philadelphia's playoff opener.